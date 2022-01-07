ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Everton left-back Digne happy to scupper Benitez transfer plans

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton left-back Lucas Digne is holding out for a transfer to a club in European competition. The Frenchman is someone that the Toffees are aiming to sell this...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

​Aston Villa edging closer to signing Everton left-back Digne

Aston Villa are showing their ambition in the transfer market, as they get closer to signing Everton full-back Lucas Digne. The Birmingham-based club is backing new manager Steven Gerrard in the transfer market. Digne, who is out of favour with Rafa Benitez at the Toffees, will join Philippe Coutinho as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
