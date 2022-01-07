​DONE DEAL: Southampton forward Nlundulu joins Cheltenham

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
