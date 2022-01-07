ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned.Shanghai Tokyo Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% after Powell said policy “in all likelihood” will return to normal as bond purchases and other economic stimulus winds down. Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, he said ultra-low rates might be raised earlier than planned if necessary to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.“Wall Street now has a better...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.18% higher to $320.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.71 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 9.28% to $233.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. Moderna Inc. closed $263.79 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
abc17news.com

Stocks higher on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 slightly above the record closing high it set on Monday. Banks and technology companies helped lead the gains, while energy, the best-performing sector in the market this year, lagged behind. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.52%. With three trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019.
