ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pair of points in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Toews scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Toews
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Bertuzzi records two points, Detroit takes one in shootout loss to Ducks

Tyler Bertuzzi’s seventh multi-point game of the 2021–22 season wasn’t enough to prevent the Detroit Red Wings from losing in a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Bertuzzi recorded a goal and an assist during the second period of Monday’s game, with his 16th tally of...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets pair in win

DeBrincat scored twice in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. DeBrincat also added two PIM and a hit. The 24-year-old now has six goals in his last four contests, including three on the power play. The winger has 23 goals through 36 games, putting him on pace to beat his 32-goal finish in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Puts up 20 points in loss

DeRozan contributed 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-99 loss to Dallas. DeRozan co-led the Bulls offensively with Zach LaVine on an overall off night for the team. The former Spurs and Raptors star has scored 20 or more points in all but one of his games since the beginning of December.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy