ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Logs assist in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Crouse managed an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawson Crouse
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote women continue playing elite defense in win over Jackrabbits

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a battle of Summit League unbeatens the South Dakota women dismantled South Dakota State with some elite defense in yesterday’s 65-42 victory in at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. After a first quarter in which the game was tied at 20 the...
VERMILLION, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Pim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kings' Trevor Moore: Dishes pair of assists in win

Moore registered two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Moore has been a solid goal-scorer since his promotion to the second line, but he was a playmaker Monday. The 26-year-old had a hand in goals by Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte in the second period. Moore has racked up three tallies and five helpers in his last six outings, and he's at 14 points, 71 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-4 rating in 36 games overall. With how he's playing, fantasy managers should take a look if they need scoring help from the wing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Craig Smith: Adds goal, assist in win

Smith chipped in a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Monday. Smith got in on the fun in the lopsided win Monday, bringing his points total to 11 through 24 games. His output thus far has been disappointing compared to the 32 points he put up in 54 games last season. Perhaps this outburst will turn things around for the 32-year-old.
NHL
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy