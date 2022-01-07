ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Can't carry shaky peers

 5 days ago

Luukkonen made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss to the...

Buffalo News

Sabres have sudden goaltending crisis as Luukkonen and Subban both out long term

The Buffalo Sabres received disastrous news on their goaltending tandem Wednesday morning as they learned that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban, both of whom were injured in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be out for the long term. Both Luukkonen and Subban are expected to be...
NHL
NHL

Luukkonen, Subban to miss time with injuries

Goaltenders sustained injuries during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. Goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban will both miss time after sustaining injuries during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced Wednesday. Luukkonen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He started and completed the first period but did...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres fall 6-1 to Lightning, Luukkonen injured in loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were a few chances, but the Buffalo Sabres couldn't capitalize as they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Tuesday night. The loss extended the team's winless streak to six games with their last win coming back on December 16th. Nikita Kucherov scored...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
NHL

