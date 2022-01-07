WATCH NOW: La Crosse Central girls basketball 57, La Crosse Logan 39

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are desperately searching for a way to pass voting legislation amid pressure from President Joe Biden, but the path ahead looks increasingly grim with influential moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema unlikely to support a rules change necessary to get the bills over the finish line despite a frantic lobbying campaign from their own party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the chamber’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who...
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
The second of three diplomatic engagements scheduled this week between Western powers and Russia yielded no meaningful breakthroughs on Wednesday, but appeared to buy some time for NATO allies still wary of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Speaking in Brussels after a four-hour meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
