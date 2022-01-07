Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: No structural damage in knee

Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) vs Brooklyn Nets (25-13) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Moda Center for the final game of a five game homestand. The Blazers are coming off a victory against the Sacramento Kings and are hoping to make it two wins in two days on the second night of a back to back. The Nets are also coming into this contest on the second night of a back to back after defeating the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO