U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anticipated for 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. employment growth likely picked up in December, culminating in record job creation in 2021, but the labor market could temporarily lose its luster as raging COVID-19 infections cause disruptions at businesses and schools. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday is also...

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
WNCY

IMF’s Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation in the United States is expected to decline in the second quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. “This is subject to dealing with supply chain constraints, and what we are seeing are some promising signs that some...
The Washington Informer

U.S. Inflation Makes Biggest Jump in 40 Years

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The post U.S. Inflation Makes Biggest Jump in 40 Years appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WNCY

Fed’s Brainard: Controlling inflation is ‘most important task’

(Reuters) – Controlling inflation that has spiked to nearly a 40-year high is the “most important task” facing the Federal Reserve right now, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks for a Senate hearing on Thursday on her nomination to become vice chair of the U.S. central bank.
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
