Report: Cajuns RB Emani Bailey enters transfer portal
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – According to a tweet from NCAAF Nation, Louisiana running back Emani Bailey has entered the transfer portal.
Bailey recorded 642 rushing yards in 2021, with eight rushing TDs.
The Denton, Texas native was a staple in the UL backfield last season.
He is the second running back to enter the portal following freshman Montrell Johnson.
