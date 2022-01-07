ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Report: Cajuns RB Emani Bailey enters transfer portal

By George Faust
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqOgL_0df8oZyl00

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – According to a tweet from NCAAF Nation, Louisiana running back Emani Bailey has entered the transfer portal.

Bailey recorded 642 rushing yards in 2021, with eight rushing TDs.

The Denton, Texas native was a staple in the UL backfield last season.

He is the second running back to enter the portal following freshman Montrell Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Carencro native Kevin Faulk selected to College Football HOF

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — LSU running back Kevin Faulk, perhaps the greatest all-purpose player in the history of the Southeastern Conference, has been named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. Faulk, who remains the SEC’s leader in career all-purpose yards and the school’s all-time leading rusher, becomes […]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Jontre Kirklin: The Epitome of ‘Next Man Up’

HOUSTON, TX (KLFY) – Senior Jontre Kirklin threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns, never taking a sack. Just that stat line wouldn’t reveal the secret, but Kirklin has never played quarterback in college. In fact, he hasn’t been a signal caller since high school when he led Lutcher to a state championship in 2016. […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

No. 13 LSU Picks Up 76-48 Road Win At Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 13 LSU Women’s Basketball team explodes in the first quarter Sunday afternoon to take down Auburn, 76-48, in Auburn Arena. After having their 13-game win streak snapped on Thursday against No. 1 South Carolina, the Tigers came out on Sunday at Auburn full of energy to bounce back and improve […]
AUBURN, AL
KLFY News 10

No. 21 LSU Men’s Basketball defeats No. 18 Vols 79-67

BATON ROUGE, LA. – In a year when defense has been the mindset for the No. 21 LSU Tigers, it was offense that carried them to a 79-67 win over No. 18 Tennessee before a raucous crowd of 12,881 Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU won both games on the week over nationally-ranked […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#Ncaaf Nation#Louisiana Rb Emani Bailey#Ul#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Former UTEP standout, NFL Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Wester College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86. Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards. His pro career included time with […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

Saints offense needs to click on Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints are favored to beat the Falcons on Sunday, but as we know these types of games rarely go by the script. Atlanta wants to finish their season on a high note and New Orleans wants to make it to post season. “I think that’s a realistic thing and is aware of […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Saints miss wild-card spot despite 30-20 win over Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) – Trevor Siemian and his New Orleans teammates saw their playoff hopes end not on the field, but in their locker room. For that cold reality to hit the team only minutes after their 30-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it left the Saints with what Siemian described as ”a hollow […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

LIVE BLOG: Saints defeat Falcons in last regular season game

ATLANTA, GA. – FINAL: Saints 30, Falcons 20 Fourth quarter 10:55 K Brett Maher 27 yard field goal is good. Saints 27-13 Third quarter 2:49 Qadree Ollison for a 19 yard touchdown. K Younghoe Koo extra point is good. Saints 24-13 Second quarter 0:02 Juwan Johnson pass from Trevor Siemian for 5 yard touchdown. Saints 24-6 […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
MLB
KLFY News 10

Tornado damage reported in northwest Louisiana

MANY, La. (AP) — A suspected tornado destroyed a mobile home and injured five members of a family in rural northwest Louisiana on Sunday, authorities said. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said the storm was reported in the Peason community. It damaged or destroyed 15 homes, five barns and numerous sheds and vehicles. It also […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy