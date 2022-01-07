BUZZ API eyes worst day in 4 yrs as Jefferies sees Woolworth's withdrawal as 'positive'

** Shares of Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries (API.AX) drop 12.7% to A$1.51, its sharpest fall since August 2017

** The pharmacy chain says it has agreed to Wesfarmers Ltd's takeover offer of A$763.6 mln ($546.97 mln) after top grocer Woolworths Group withdrew its bid to buy co read more

** Jefferies sees WOW's withdrawal as positive as the co faces "continued" cost and operational pressures from the increase in COVID-19 infections

** API says Wesfamers will pay a cash consideration A$1.55 per API share; Wesfarmers' offer price is lower than Woolworths proposal of A$1.75 apiece read more

** Brokerage sees WES' offer as EPS accretive of about 2%; WES rose as much as 2.2% as at 03:33 GMT, their best session since Dec 6, 2021

** However, brokerage downgrades WES FY22 EBIT (after lease interest)estimates on higher costs stemming from Omicron outbreak

** Stock hits lowest since Dec. 15

($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Navya Mittal and Aneetta Thomas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.