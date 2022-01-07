ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Newcastle midfielder Longstaff keen to reunite with Benitez at Everton

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff wants to move to Everton. The 24-year-old has less than six months remaining on his contract at the St. James' Park club. According...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle move for Shandong star Fellaini

Newcastle United are eyeing former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium international has just inspired Shandong to the Chinese Premier League title this past season. La Derniere Heure says Newcastle want to bring Fellaini back to England this month to boost their relegation battle. Besiktas and Galatasaray...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Longstaff
SB Nation

Another injury blow for Everton’s midfield

The injury and re-injury bug that seems to have taken root at Finch Farm doesn’t seem to be leaving any time soon, despite Rafa Benitez deciding to sack long-time Fitness Coach Dan Donachie and replacing him with Newcastle’s Cristian Fernandez. Tom Davies has been out since the early-November...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lucas Digne set for Aston Villa medical ahead of £25m move from Everton

Lucas Digne is due for a medical at Aston Villa after they agreed a fee with Everton.The left-back is poised to move to Villa Park for a fee of around £25million.Digne has fallen out with Everton boss Rafael Benitez who confirmed last week the 28-year-old no longer wanted to play for the Toffees.Villa have already signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona as Gerrard makes his mark on the squad after replacing Dean Smith in November.Gerrard had been open about wanting to sign a full-back to compete with Matt Targett.Digne had been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea but Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richarlison and Yerry Mina return to training for Everton

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has received a welcome boost with the return to training of forward Richarlison and centre-back Yerry Mina.The pair have been out for a month, although Mina has played just 31 minutes of football since early October as his comeback game after a calf problem ended with a first-half substitution last month.It signals the end of what has been a terrible run of injuries for the under-pressure Benitez as last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first appearance in four months in their last Premier League outing but was rested for the FA Cup win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Newcastle United#The Daily Star#Tribal Football
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

Harry Winks insists there was no reason to cheer Tottenham’s late FA Cup win over Morecambe and said they were “not good enough”.The League One side – 59 places below Spurs in the football pyramid – were 16 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in recent memory as Anthony O’Connor’s goal put them in front.Spurs had to send on the big guns and goals from Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the Premier League side in a 3-1 victory.𝐌 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌.Well played, Harry! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ScqtyyjEb1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022It was another afternoon where Spurs’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool keeper coach Achterberg encourages Karius to leave

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg admits they'd like Loris Karius to leave this month. Karius is out of contract in the summer and is expected to depart given his place in the pecking order and lack of first team action. Achterberg is hopeful the 28-year-old will be able to find...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy