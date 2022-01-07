Family pleading for answers in woman's 2018 murder

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police arrested Ryan Thompson, 26, on charges of murder and evading arrest after identifying him as the suspect of a Jan 8 murder. (credit: Collin County Jail) At about 8:24 p.m., Allen Police received several 911 calls about gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a vehicle with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times. One bullet struck the driver and he died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was not struck...

