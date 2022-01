UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly on the last fight of his current contract with the promotion. ‘The Predator’, who faces interim champ Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout in the main event of UFC 270, has been in prolonged, strained negotiations with the UFC over putting together a new deal to compete inside the Octagon. Recently he made it clear that one of the sticking points has been his desire for a boxing clause, that would allow him to compete in the ring as well as the cage. However, if Ngannou is going to stick by that provision, he should make sure it happens on his terms.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO