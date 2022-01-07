ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Cardona vs. Rhino added to GCW Most Notorious

By Ethan Renner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cardona is returning to GCW after all. After a storyline where Cardona said he would never return to the promotion, Cardona engaged in a social media exchange with Joey Janela playing off a...

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
Sean O’Malley admits Francis Ngannou is “big and terrifying” but doesn’t fancy his chances against Tyson Fury

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes Tyson Fury would have enough to beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. While many fans are excited about Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, others are concerned about what the future holds for “The Predator” after this bout. It’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC have had some disagreements over his contract and many believe that’s going to continue, regardless of whether or not the champion is able to retain his belt.
Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart joined Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw to tell some stories of his career. One story Jimmy Hart recalled was one with Vince McMahon in New York years ago over what the WWE owner and chairman looks for in a top star.
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he will ‘beat up Jake Paul for free’ on one condition

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said he will fight Jake Paul “for free” in exchange for a shot against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over all of his opponents – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.Paul, 24, has now outlined what it would take for him to fight in mixed martial arts, sending a contract proposal to UFC president Dana White. Paul told the 52-year-old he would fight Jorge Masvidal in the promotion if White agreed to increase base fighter...
Rick Boogs: Shinsuke Nakamura has been out of action with hand injury

During an appearance on Fox Sports' Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rick Boogs revealed why Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has recently been out of action. Boogs said Nakamura suffered a hand injury that has kept him away from in-ring competition. Nakamura hasn't wrestled since teaming with Boogs to defeat Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss at a house show in Rockford, Illinois on December 18.
WWE Raw video highlights: Lesnar and Lashley go face-to-face

With their WWE Championship match official for the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went face-to-face on last night's Raw. Lashley interrupted Lesnar at the start of the show. Lashley said it was an honor to be able to look Lesnar in the eye and tell him that, for 20 years, he's been ducking Lashley and running from him.
WWE Raw live results: Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Morgan

The Big Takeaway -- Doudrop beat Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair to earn a title shot against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble. Belair had the match won before that but Lynch broke up the cover. Chad Gable and Otis beat Randy Orton and Riddle to win the Raw tag...
Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
Tag Team titles change hands on WWE Raw

Chad Gable and Otis are the new Raw Tag Team Champions. The Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) to win the titles tonight on Raw. The finish had Orton dodging a charge from Gable, who in the process was able to tag in Otis. Gable blocked an RKO attempt and shoved Orton into Otis, who then pinned Orton with a forward slam to win the match and the titles for his team.
Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho announced for GCW's Hammerstein Ballroom debut

A new match has been added to The Wrld on GCW, the company’s debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Allie Katch will face Ruby Soho on January 23. The match was announced via video, which featured a monologue with Katch walking around New York talking about arriving at a destination, citing divine timing and saying that everything that happens in your life happens at the right moment, including dream matches. She said she had been wanting this match since learning to run the ropes. The end of the video had Katch finding graffiti of “SOHO” against a wall, and ended with her arrival at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Fourth Chris Jericho cruise postponed until 2023

The fourth edition of the Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed until 2023. According to a statement on the cruise's website, the decision to postpone from March 2022 to February 2023 came after soliciting feedback and conducting research. In addition to the new dates,...
WWE Being Sued By Major League Wrestling Over Anti-Trust Claims

That could be a big deal. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that has been the case for a very long time. It is fair to say that it holds a monopoly over the industry, which has made it difficult for another promotion to truly rise up. Things have changed a bit though, and now another promotion is not exactly happy with how WWE runs things.
Impact Wrestling on AXS spoilers from Dallas, Texas

Here's a look at Impact Wrestling's TV taping from Sunday at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, that will cover the next few weeks of AXS TV shows. Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lady Frost to retain and was then confronted by Matt Cardona after the match. Scott D’Amore...
PWG announces first round matches for Battle of Los Angeles

PWG has revealed the eight first round matches for night one of Battle of Los Angeles on Saturday, January 29. Bandido will face "Speedball" Mike Bailey on night one. Bailey was announced as a replacement for Phillip Five Skulls, who may have been CM Punk. Punk tweeted today that it was him, but may have been joking.
