Matt Cardona vs. Rhino added to GCW Most Notorious

A new match has been added to The Wrld on GCW, the company’s debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Allie Katch will face Ruby Soho on January 23. The match was announced via video, which featured a monologue with Katch walking around New York talking about arriving at a destination, citing divine timing and saying that everything that happens in your life happens at the right moment, including dream matches. She said she had been wanting this match since learning to run the ropes. The end of the video had Katch finding graffiti of “SOHO” against a wall, and ended with her arrival at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO