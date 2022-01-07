ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

 5 days ago

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 15 points and BYU...

Portland Tribune

Despite loss to Gonzaga, Portland women's basketball on the right path

Portland dropped its conference opener, but there are plenty of positive signs as (hopefully) WCC play heats up.Michael Meek isn't one for excuses. Sure, his Portland Pilots women's basketball team would have had a better shot at beating Gonzaga on Jan. 6 if COVID-19 protocols had not kept post Lucy Cochrane and wing Keeley Frawley from playing. One of the top shot blockers in the nation, the 6-6 Cochrane has been a significant contributor to the Pilots' 10 wins. Even though the Pilots lost 76-65 to Gonzaga in their delayed opening game of West Coast Conference play, their performance reflects...
PORTLAND, OR
AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. CarolinaatPhiladelphia7 p.m.(Postponed) N-Y IslandersatCalgary9 p.m.(Postponed) (7)PurdueatMichigan9 p.m.(Postponed) (23)ProvidenceatCreighton9 p.m.(Canceled) Final(19)Texas Tech65(1)Baylor62. Final(4)Auburn81(24)Alabama77. FinalStanford75(5)Southern Cal69. Final(9)Kansas62(15)Iowa St.61. Final(18)Kentucky78Vanderbilt66. Final(21)Texas66Oklahoma52. Final(22)Tennessee66South Carolina46. Final(25)Illinois81Nebraska71. TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. BostonatIndiana7 p.m. CharlotteatPhiladelphia7 p.m. OrlandoatWashington7 p.m. DallasatNew York7:30 p.m. MiamiatAtlanta7:30 p.m. HoustonatSan Antonio8:30 p.m. ClevelandatUtah9...
SPORTS
Baylor's winning streak ends...Stanford beats S. Cal

WACO, Texas (AP) — The nation’s longest winning streak is over after No. 19 Texas Tech won 65-62 at top-ranked Baylor. The defending national champion Bears had won 21 consecutive games. Kevin McCullar scored 12 points in his return after missing two games, including a key 3-pointer late. The Red Raiders were coming off a win over then-No. 6 Kansas. Adam Flagler and James Akinjo had 17 points for Baylor. Akinjo’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. The Bears were the last unbeaten team in Division I.
MEMPHIS, TN
Clippers rally from 25 down in 2nd half, stun Nuggets 87-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half for a stunning 87-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Amir Coffey had 18 points and Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter. Terance Mann scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers. They won despite managing a meager 28 points in the lowest-scoring first half in the NBA this season and then falling behind 59-34 midway through the third period. Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 30 points and Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.
NBA
The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga-BYU key matchup: Alex Barcello sparks Cougars’ offense

This isn’t Alex Barcello’s first rodeo against Gonzaga. The super senior has played five contests versus the Zags while wearing BYU’s uniform the last two-plus seasons. Barcello, who played his first two seasons at Arizona before transferring, also came off the bench for a 5-minute stint in the Wildcats’ 91-74 loss to the Zags at the Maui Invitational in 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 4 Auburn holds off rival Alabama...Clippers beat Nuggets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four straight free throws in the final minute, lifting No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 victory over rival No. 24 Alabama. The Tigers lost all of a 14-point lead before managing to avoid becoming the third Top-5 team to lose on the night. They pushed their win streak to 12 games in the rivals’ first Top 25 matchup in 35 years.
NBA
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Novak Djokovic says knew he’d tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month. Djokovic acknowledged today that he made an “error of judgment” and should have immediately gone into isolation. In a statement posted...
NFL

