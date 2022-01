Mayor Eric Adams certainly lived up to his signature promise to “get stuff done” during his first week on the job – though not all of that stuff was popular. The early-morning mayor hit the press circuit hard this week, but perhaps he’s not as sharp as he claims to be at that hour. In one of his worst moments of the past seven days, Adams commented on CNN’s “New Day” about the disadvantages faced by “low-skill workers.” The remark, repeated at an afternoon press conference in which he specifically called out Dunkin’ Donuts employees, cooks, dishwashers and shoe shiners, quickly made national headlines – from Teen Vogue to the Los Angeles Times – and not in a good way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO