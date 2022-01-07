ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Accused in $17,000 insulin pump theft, Topeka woman arrested again in new case

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OC4ve_0df8lJzk00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Already facing charges as a suspect in a car and $17,000 insulin pump theft case , a Topeka woman is back in jail for stealing another car, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Jail records show authorities booked Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins, 27, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections around 1:50 p.m. Thursday. In this case, Riley-Perkins faces a single charge of motor vehicle theft. Officers went to Hanover Pancake House in downtown Topeka that day when a woman called and said someone had stolen her purse. When she walked outside, TPD said she found her car stolen as well.

The victim spotted her car later at the nearby Kwik Shop at Southwest 17th and Topeka Boulevard, according to TPD. She confronted the driver, identified as Riley-Perkins, and held her at the gas station until officers got there and arrested her.

Before this most recent booking, Topeka police had arrested Riley-Perkins after they said she stole a 19-year-old’s car and insulin pump. Shawnee County Court records show Riley-Perkins was also set Thursday to have her hearing for the car and pump theft case at 3:30 p.m. However, she was arrested for the new car theft case hours before this. Her attorney also said she was “experiencing symptoms of COVID,” and so the court rescheduled her hearing for Feb. 23, according to the record.

With ‘surge’ in Kansas COVID-19 cases, governor issues disaster declaration

Missing the $17,000 insulin pump she needs for her diabetes, 19-year-old Tylynn Cross has since been admitted into a local hospital’s intensive care unit , according to her family. Cross had left her pump in her car when both disappeared Dec. 10 from a Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. After seeing a charge on her debit card from the Topeka Fat Shack, Cross’ family said they got security footage from the restaurant that appeared to show Riley-Perkins using Cross’ card.

While the Topeka Police Department said it found Riley-Perkins, it could not find Cross’ pump. With two donated pumps failing to work for Cross, her family has been asking for help through a GoFundMe fundraiser to help purchase a new pump.

Topeka contractor gets 2 years prison for Rent-A-Vet fraud scheme

Riley-Perkins faces multiple charges from the car and pump theft case, including:

  • Burglary
  • Theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in value
  • Criminal use of a financial card

Riley-Perkins also has charges pending from a previous arrest in October, when TPD said it pulled her over in a stolen minivan with methamphetamine and two children in the car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Robbery suspect arrested by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers have located and arrested a suspect in an aggravated robbery case that occurred earlier this month according to the Topeka Police Department. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 2 officers were called to Gas N Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. on a report that a robbery had taken place. After speaking […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: District Attorney files murder charges against 14-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) — District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News that the 14-year-old that was arrested on Friday at Landon Middle School has been charged with 2 counts of pre-meditated first degree murder. Additionally, the subject was charged with two counts for carrying a weapon; one for carrying a weapon as a juvenile, and the […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Police arrest 2 for possession of drugs, child endangerment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested on Monday and are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, on Jan. 10 police who were part of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Charges filed against Topeka student who brought gun to school

EDITOR’S NOTE: Previous coverage of this incident reported that the district attorney filed two charges of premeditated first-degree murder. The charges were instead two counts of attempted first-degree murder. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a student after he carried a firearm into a school last week, according to Shawnee County District […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI confirms double homicide, suicide in Larned Saturday

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has confirmed the deaths that occurred in Larned Saturday as two homicides and a suicide. The KBI, the Larned Police Department and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released further details Monday. An investigation by the KBI determined that just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, […]
LARNED, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin Pump#Car Theft#Fraud#Hanover Pancake House#Tpd#Shawnee County Court#Covid#Tylynn Cross#Lawrence Home Depot#The Topeka Fat Shack
KSNT News

Jury trial set for Topeka man who shot dog in the face

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial of a man accused of shooting a dog in the face has been scheduled for Jan. 31. Dian Workman’s 18-month-old red setter Lucy was shot in the face by a neighbor, John Stover. Stover said it was an accident and he just meant to scare the dog with a warning […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 man dead after crashing into semi-truck on Kansas highway

DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi-truck on Tuesday morning. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at around 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 on US-36 highway near mile-marker 391.1 a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Armed Topeka teen arrested at middle school for deadly threat

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A 14-year-old student was arrested at Landon Middle School in Topeka Friday after making a deadly threat, Topeka Police confirmed with KSNT News. The student was found with a weapon while entering the school. “The Topeka Police Department responded to a call for assistance from Landon Middle staff,” said Lt. Manuel Munoz, […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Kerosene heater catches fire, new construction escapes major damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A kerosene heater left on in a home under construction in the Summerfield neighborhood near 37th Street and Fairlawn in Topeka caught fire creating a smoke-filled structure. Allan Stahl, the public information officer with the Topeka Fire Department, said no damage was done to the structure but the heater was a total […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy