Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In a key dual for WIAA postseason positioning, ninth-ranked Freedom defeated No. 3 Winneconne 49-22 at home Thursday for a huge midseason victory.HS Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown
After losing by pinfall in the dual’s opening match, Freedom bounced back with a big time pin by Peter Tomasevic at 113 pounds.
The Irish seized momentum at 120, with unranked Ben Wagner pulling off the upset over No. 7 Garrett Marks by pinfall.
No. 2 Nathan Vande Hey dominated at 145 in what was supposed to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between him and Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier. With Meunier wrestling up at 152, Vande Hey earned a major decision for the victory at 145, propelling the Irish to a 49-22 meet victory.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0