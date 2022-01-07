ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bob Dylan responds to amended time frame of alleged sexual abuse: 'Denied'

By Nate Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan is sticking to his guns. Last year, the 80-year-old songwriter was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over "a six-week period" in 1965. The accuser, who filed anonymously in August under the initials "J.C.," is now 68. Just days ago, J.C. amended her original claim, stating...

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

