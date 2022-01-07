ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return of mask mandate met with shrugs in Minneapolis, St. Paul

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis and St. Paul quietly reconciled themselves Thursday to the return of mask mandates with seemingly little outrage over what has...

4d ago

Who cares anymore about masks or no masks. What are they going to do, arrest people? Frey and Carver have sealed their fate a while ago. No one wants to visit the cities anyway due to crime.

4
 

Mask mandates going back in effect in MN cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s two largest cities moved to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Frey said it’s essential to keep the city healthy and moving, and wearing a mask is an obvious thing to do.
State plans to close Minneapolis nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS — A few months after taking control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in northeast Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Health plans to close it down. Back in October, MDH officials said the takeover was a "temporary measure" to ensure resident safety and continued care. On Thursday,...
Twin Cities journalist Mel Reeves dies of COVID-19

Reporter and editor Mel Reeves, who wrote for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, has died of COVID-19. Minneapolis snow plow drivers, street repair and water maintenance workers voted to accept a contract offer from the city, averting a strike. The St. Paul City Council is considering making it a misdemeanor to possess...
Mask requirements are back in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s two largest cities moved Wednesday to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m....
Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Jury selection begins Monday, March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Ellison is the lead prosecutor in the case. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Minnesota's new COVID testing sites start opening Friday

An effort to increase Minnesota's testing capacity begins Friday with the opening of a new COVID community testing site in Anoka. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the locations of two new Twin Cities COVID-19 testing sites as rising demand for tests puts pressure on current resources. Earlier this week,...
COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
Governor Walz not planning on statewide mask mandate

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge. Walz says he does support a move by Minneapolis and St. Paul to reinstate local indoor mask mandates. The new masking requirements go into effect in the Twin Cities at 5 p-m. yesterday. Positivity rates and hospitalizations in the state are trending sharply upward as the highly infectious omicron variant fuels a nationwide spike in cases.
Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...
Minnesota School Districts Grapple With COVID Surge And Bus Driver Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of students in Minnesota’s third largest school district spent Monday at home. Minneapolis public schools moved to online learning citing the cold weather and COVID-19. It’s the perfect storm of COVID, cold, and bus driver shortages leaving a cloud of uncertainty over Minnesota’s largest school districts. “My concern is the unknown of having to go to distance learning at the drop of a hat,” Hopkins parent Chris Haar said. Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals, the union representing Minneapolis teachers said they’ve been pushing for an online option for a while. “Staffing is at a dangerously low level,...
Twin Cities suburbs reluctant to impose mask mandates

Shannon Prather and Liz Navratil write in the Star Tribune: “While Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates and are considering requiring proof of vaccine to get into bars and restaurants, Twin Cities suburbs are so far steering clear of these policies. The Edina City Council spent nearly two hours wrestling with whether to pass a mandatory mask mandate at a special meeting on Friday. City leaders heard from local health department officials, examined data and charts, and asked dozens of questions. … They ultimately passed a resolution that requested and strongly encouraged residents to wear a face covering in public places but stopped short of a mandate.’”
Minneapolis-St. Paul Area Sees Increase in Gated Communities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Walkability, a friendly community and amenities such as a hot tub are all reasons Carter Drake enjoys life at the Reserve at Arbor Lakes. Security from problems in the core cities is another. “Some people are noticing the crime in Minneapolis. I am glad...
Minnesota sets new record for COVID-19 case positivity

The share of COVID-19 tests taken in Minnesota the come back positive is 15.6%, which is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals urged Minnesotans not to go to the emergency room to get a COVID test. St. Paul Public Schools were considering ending its...
Twin Cities suburbs take a pass on mask mandates amid Omicron surge

Minneapolis and St. Paul largely stand alone when it comes to reviving mask mandates in response to rising Omicron cases.Driving the news: The Duluth City Council became the latest Minnesota city government to reject a mandate Monday night.Local leaders in Bloomington passed a resolution this week encouraging, but not requiring, residents and visitors to wear masks and follow other CDC and state health guidance on curbing COVID.Why it matters: Masking — especially with an N95 or similar face coverings — in crowded indoor spaces is one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus' spread.The cities of Hopkins...
