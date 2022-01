(Photo Courtesy of Princeton Athletics) After being the only conference to sit out last season, Ivy League lacrosse is back in 2022 and so is conference’s top-tier talent and teams. When the Ivy League last played, they were arguably the best conference in the country. At the time in which the 2020 season was cancelled, three teams from the Ivy League were ranked in the top-five (Cornell, Princeton, Yale). Penn was also ranked in the top-20 to end the season, giving the conference four teams ranked in the top-20. Brown was also receiving votes at the time the season ended and Dartmouth had also received votes during that shortened season.

16 HOURS AGO