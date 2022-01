• The video game firm has partnered with several crypto companies. • GameStop could launch its first NFT collection by the first quarter of the year. GameStop, an American retailer specializing in video games, appears to be gearing up for a new season of NFT adoptions to make its firm stand out from the competition. The Texas-based company has recruited about 20 programmers to work on its new expansion into the non-fungible token market.

