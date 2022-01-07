ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ranger Oil: Mopping Up

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The advantages of the cash infusion are becoming apparent to investors. So many wondered why Ranger Oil (ROCC) needed a cash infusion at a considerable dilution to current shareholders at the beginning of the fiscal year. That cash infusion has now enabled the placement of some debt as well as the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Suncor: A Favorably-Priced Energy Play

The macro environment points to a continued rise in crude prices. As several macro factors indicate a continued rise in energy prices. Investors may want to consider Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) when trying to gain greater exposure to rising crude prices. While some operational issues caused the stock to be slow in recovering from the pandemic and oil price crash, these appear to have largely been resolved. Management has also left no doubt as to their commitment to shareholders by unveiling a dividend increase as well as ambitious share buyback and debt repayment plans. All of these factors taken together point to Suncor stock's continued rise on the back of a strong market for crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Price Action#Productivity#Ranger Oil Lrb Rocc#Lonestar Resources#Eagle
Seeking Alpha

EOG Resources: Low Costs And High Margins Benefit Shareholders

EOG Resources specializes in low-cost, highly efficient operations that allow it to produce oil profitably even when prices are very cheap. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration companies operating primarily in the United States but also boasting operations in China and Trinidad. The company prides itself on focusing its drilling operations only in areas where it can maximize returns and recoveries. This is something that has proven beneficial in today’s environment as evidenced by the company’s spectacular performance in the third quarter of 2021, particularly when compared to 2020. This has allowed the company to reward its shareholders with a very large dividend increase that brought its forward yield up to 3.14% at the current price. The company is not content to rest on its laurels however as it works to improve its efficiency, which should ultimately benefit shareholders through rising free cash flow and dividends.
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is It Time For Big Oil To Split Up?

Activist shareholders around the world are attempting to make oil majors split their fossil fuel businesses from their renewable energy businesses. One oil major that is going to be testing this strategy out will be Eni, with the Italian oil giant looking to create a new business called Plenitude. With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Why I Prefer Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil waited to sell older assets until market prices were favorable to such a sale. There was a whole lot of pressure on Exxon Mobil (XOM) to write down the value of the natural gas assets at the cyclical market bottom. After all, those assets would "never" be worth what the company paid for them (and then invested in the same assets to develop them). Despite the fact that the market had no clear idea what the depreciation charges were based upon, the market was sure the charge would be debilitating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil edges up, gold vulnerable

Oil prices edged higher overnight, Brent crude rising 1.25% to USD 78.90, and WTI climbing 0.85% to USD 75.95 a barrel. Diminishing omicron concerns have supported oil through the holiday period and the spectre of OPEC+ now looms over energy markets. The OPEC+ monthly meeting has rolled around quickly this time, probably because they left the last one open in December as omicron hit, to support prices. The JMMC and full grouping meet this week with the OPEC+ still-open meeting oil floor having done its job without costing a cent. I do not expect any changes or surprises from OPEC+ this week, but its mere threat should keep a floor under prices this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy