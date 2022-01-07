ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Arsenal starlet Patino set to feature against Nottingham Forest

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal starlet Charlie Patino could get a chance to start against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The Gunners are preparing for their FA Cup third round tie against Forest on...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Granit Xhaka
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Starlet#Tribal Football
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah: Egypt not AFCON favourites

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has played down Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations favourites' tag. Egypt open the campaign against Nigeria. "Egypt is not the first candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it," he said. "We will do our best to win tomorrow's game and this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool keeper coach Achterberg encourages Karius to leave

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg admits they'd like Loris Karius to leave this month. Karius is out of contract in the summer and is expected to depart given his place in the pecking order and lack of first team action. Achterberg is hopeful the 28-year-old will be able to find...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham encouraging Tanguy Ndombele to find new club

Tottenham are encouraging Tanguy Ndombele to find a new club this month. Sky Sports says Tottenham have held talks over a departure for Ndombele this month. The talks, understood to include Spanish and Italian clubs, took place before his reaction to being subbed against Morecambe. Sources say the length of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Kidderminster 'shell shocked' over West Ham FA Cup tie

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers cannot believe their luck at drawing West Ham United in the FA Cup. The minnows, who are in the sixth-tier of English football, are the lowest ranking side still in the tournament. Their reward for beating. on Saturday is to take on Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: FA Cup very special - we go to Man Utd to win

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard insists he'll play a full-strength team tonight at FA Cup opponents Manchester United. Gerrard was part of the Liverpool side that lifted the trophy in 2001. "We will pick the strongest possible team," confirmed Gerrard. "There is enough time to recover before the next game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss David Moyes: Norwich have a really good manager

West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City counterpart Dean Smith. The Hammers meet Norwich later tonight. Moyes said, "Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. "I think the thing about Norwich is that they've got a really good manager in Dean...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy