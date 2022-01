AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow. AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17. The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half. Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears. The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.

FOREST CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO