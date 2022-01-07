No. 1 South Carolina ends No. 13 LSU's 13-game win streak

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […]
The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Nothing looks like it will be easy offensively in the Big 12. The conference is one of three in the country with five ranked teams, including unbeaten reigning national champion Baylor. And half the league ranks among the top defensive units in KenPom’s statistical analysis to start a week that will include three ranked-vs-ranked matchups to headline the AP Top 25 schedule.
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has dealt with tough road games this season and like most teams in college football, it has also dealt with key injuries through the gauntlet of the season. Here is a look at which players are out, doubtful, probable, questionable, and or status is unknown heading into the title game.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paul King had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-60 win over Alabama State on Monday night. Lenell Henry had 14 points and four assists for Alcorn State (4-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points. Keondre Montgomery had 12 points.
HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and also had six assists. He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor's nation-best winning streak at 21 games, with the 19th-ranked Red Raiders getting a second consecutive victory over a Top 10 team while still not at full strength. Kevin McCullar, not even close to fully healthy after missing the previous...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Buggs made a go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds as Winthrop narrowly defeated Campbell 74-72 on Monday night. Hightower made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Buggs, who finished with 12 points, dribbled down the clock...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Once again Illinois got all it could handle during a visit to Nebraska. Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the 25th-ranked Illini held off the struggling Cornhuskers for a hard-earned 81-71 victory Tuesday night.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks...
