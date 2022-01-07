ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 1 South Carolina ends No. 13 LSU's 13-game win streak

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds,...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […] The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
perutribune.com

Defense leads way in Big 12 race with 5 AP Top 25 teams

Nothing looks like it will be easy offensively in the Big 12. The conference is one of three in the country with five ranked teams, including unbeaten reigning national champion Baylor. And half the league ranks among the top defensive units in KenPom’s statistical analysis to start a week that will include three ranked-vs-ranked matchups to headline the AP Top 25 schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Gamecocks#Ap#Tigers#Sec
Scarlet Nation

Injury report for the Alabama Crimson Tide going into Championship game

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has dealt with tough road games this season and like most teams in college football, it has also dealt with key injuries through the gauntlet of the season. Here is a look at which players are out, doubtful, probable, questionable, and or status is unknown heading into the title game.
AUBURN, AL
perutribune.com

King scores 15 to lead Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 70-60

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paul King had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-60 win over Alabama State on Monday night. Lenell Henry had 14 points and four assists for Alcorn State (4-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points. Keondre Montgomery had 12 points.
BASKETBALL
perutribune.com

Embiid scores 31, 76ers beat Rockets for 7th straight

HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and also had six assists. He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor's 21-game streak, 65-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor's nation-best winning streak at 21 games, with the 19th-ranked Red Raiders getting a second consecutive victory over a Top 10 team while still not at full strength. Kevin McCullar, not even close to fully healthy after missing the previous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Buggs hits go-ahead jumper, Winthrop beats Campbell 74-72

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Buggs made a go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds as Winthrop narrowly defeated Campbell 74-72 on Monday night. Hightower made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Buggs, who finished with 12 points, dribbled down the clock...
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Once again Illinois got all it could handle during a visit to Nebraska. Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the 25th-ranked Illini held off the struggling Cornhuskers for a hard-earned 81-71 victory Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy