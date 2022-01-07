No. 1 South Carolina ends No. 13 LSU's 13-game win streak

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […] The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO