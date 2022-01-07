ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Attorney General to present oral arguments at Supreme Court over vaccine mandate for healthcare workers Friday

By Karl Wehmhoener
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (KMIZ) The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will go before the United States Supreme Court to argue on Missouri’s lawsuits halting the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on health care workers. The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kokomo Perspective

Jan. 10: OSHA vaccine requirement goes into effect as Supreme Court ruling awaited

Hours after President Joe Biden's OSHA COVID-19 vaccine-or-test-result mandate went into effect Jan. 10, the Supreme Court still had not issued its ruling on the matter. On Jan. 7, the nation's highest court heard arguments on two major Biden administration vaccine policies: a vaccine-or-test requirement for workers at employers with 100 or more employees and a vaccine mandate for workers at certain health care centers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
ABA Journal

Will SCOTUS block vaccine mandates? Decision could come quickly

This courtroom sketch from the Friday hearing depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of business groups challenging a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is seated at the right. Illustration by Dana Verkouteren via the Associated Press. The U.S. Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Healthcare Workers#U S Supreme Court#Kmiz#The Supreme Court#The U S District Court#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#General S Office#Cms
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy