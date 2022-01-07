ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes’ start-stop schedule resumes with Flames

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383f2n_0df8cnFD00

The Carolina Hurricanes have lost just one game in the past month.

That’s good, but the footnote to this is that they haven’t played much.

They will be back on the ice to take on the visiting Calgary Flames on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

“It’s not in our control, all these breaks and how many games we get to play,” Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen said.

The Hurricanes have played just two games since Dec. 18. They’ve won eight of their last nine, with that stretch beginning Dec. 4.

The latest layoff has come after a 7-4 victory at Columbus on Saturday.

Following the gap in the schedule, the Hurricanes will have games on back-to-back nights — with the Florida Panthers visiting Saturday.

“It’s nice to get playing,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I feel like we got a little stale here for sure. You try not to. We’ve only played two games in forever. We have to kind of get a rhythm going again.”

Only one of the games — back in mid-December — was called off because of COVID concerns related to the Hurricanes. The other postponements were connected to opponents’ situations or the NHL-wide extended holiday break.

Carolina might be at full strength for the visit from Calgary.

“It’s nice to have the group healthy,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s what every coach and team wants. That’s what you need if you’re going to be successful long term.”

The Flames have played three times this week. They fell in their last two, including a 4-1 loss Thursday night at Tampa Bay. Combined with a defeat at Florida, their visit to the Sunshine State saw them outscored by a combined 10-3.

Calgary goes to Carolina hoping for a turnaround.

“We have to be ready for a great challenge, but I think that’s what we need right now,” Flames left winger Matthew Tkachuk said.

The Flames have been one of the top teams in the NHL, but they’ve hit some glitches.

“Sometimes you learn lessons the hard way in this league, and I thought we learned a lot of them,” center Blake Coleman said of the most recent loss.

The Hurricanes had a memorable game at Columbus, where they wiped out a four-goal hole to win 7-4. A scheduled game Tuesday at Toronto was postponed based on regulations in Canada, so it has been nearly another full week without games.

“We had some good practices,” Hurricanes center Martin Necas said. “We have a good group. With (Brind’Amour), it’s never an easy practice. We’re excited to go out there and play.”

Andersen had been in COVID protocol and missed time. He said he was watching from the couch for more than a week before he was called upon for a relief effort and picked up the goaltending victory in the Columbus game.

He hopes he’s moving back toward being in a groove.

“It’s all about habits,” Andersen said. “This week has been good for me. We had a good chance of getting our feet back under us as a group as well. … Continue to work on getting back to where I was before.”

Carolina defeated the Flames 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 9.

“Calgary is a little more committed to really shutting you down,” Brind’Amour said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Blake Coleman
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames make most of schedule, layoff between games

The Calgary Flames are preparing for an odd upcoming few weeks with the postponement of a handful of their home dates and a large layoff between games, period. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. They were back at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday for...
NHL
FOX8 News

Panthers end painful season with 7th straight loss in 41-17 thrashing by Bucs

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers’ season came to an unceremonious close with a 41-17 thrashing by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With the win, Tampa Bay (13-4) clinched the NFC South divisional title. The Panthers (5-12) had already been eliminated from the playoffs and finish the […]
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SLU at Dayton: Billikens resume A-10 schedule after COVID delays

Records: SLU 10-4, 1-0 in Atlantic 10; Dayton 9-6, 1-1 Series, last meeting: Dayton leads 38-28; Dayton 76, SLU 53, Feb. 19, 2021. TV, radio: CBS Sports Network; KMOX (1120 AM) About SLU: Yuri Collins has improved his 3-point shooting enough that he is second on the team in accuracy...
BASKETBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy