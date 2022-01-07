ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

By Cameron Kiszla
After a 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Riverside last month, the Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who fled the scene after the collision.

The victim, Riley Froom of Riverside, was struck near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street at about 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2021, police said in a release.

Froom “sustained major injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night.

Though police said Froom was at fault for the collision — he was outside a crosswalk when he was struck — the “driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop but fled the scene, which is a violation of the California Vehicle Code,” police said.

Police believe the car involved in the fatal crash was a white 2013 to 2018 Nissan Altima, which likely sustained “collision damage to the front left bumper, headlight, fender, and wheel area, as well as the driver’s side mirror.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan McHugh at 951-826-8720 or RMchugh@RiversideCA.gov.

