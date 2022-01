The coiled tubing market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, automotive, and others, fuels the demand for oil &gas for their various operations, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the coiled tubing market. In addition, rise in investment toward horizontal drilling and offshore oil & gas exploration &production drives the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from combustion of oil & gas and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO