ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mariah Bell grabs early lead at 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with strong short program

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between the last two spins in her short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday night, Mariah Bell only had one thought.

"I remember ... just thinking, 'OK, don't trip here,' " she said.

Shortly thereafter, she was pumping her fist and flashing a huge smile, as fans at Bridgestone Arena applauded and threw toy flowers onto the ice.

With an emotional short program, Bell took an early lead in the women's competition at nationals – the last competition before the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is named. She won the short program portion with a score of 75.55, one point ahead of second-place finisher Karen Chen, who also impressed.

Alysa Liu, 16, came in third with a score of 71.42 after failing to land her triple Axel.

For Bell, it was the first short-program victory of her career at nationals – and a performance that put her in prime position to earn one of the three spots on Team USA.

"I really worked on, the last couple seasons, trying to stay in the moment throughout the program," Bell said. "Obviously as things are going well, there's like an excitement that's building. But a couple years ago, I fell on my footwork because I was getting a little ahead of myself. So I was trying to kind of keep myself mellow today."

Bell, who is coached by 2018 Olympian Adam Rippon, hit a triple flip-triple toe loop combination early in her program and rode that momentum the rest of the way.

Chen, who skated directly after her, then turned in a terrific performance of her own, strengthening her odds of making a second consecutive Olympic team. The 22-year-old said she was particularly happy after switching programs prior to the event.

"It was definitely a risk to change my short program coming here. But I also knew it would be risky if I kept something that I just wasn't enjoying," Chen explained. "So I'm really happy with how I just delivered and attacked this program."

The night also featured impressive performances from both the youngest and oldest skaters in the field. Isabeau Levito, 14, showed poise beyond her years in her senior debut and ended up spending much of the night atop the leaderboard with a score of 71.00. She finished fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wla0C_0df8akWc00
Mariah Bell skates in the short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Andrew Nelles, Tennessean.com

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Gracie Gold drew a standing ovation with what she described as her first clean program at nationals since 2014 – the same year she represented Team USA at the Olympics.

Gold's strong performance, coupled with a letdown from 2020 U.S. runner-up Amber Glenn, left open the slim possibility that the veteran could qualify for a second trip to the Games, eight years after her first. Gold described it as "in theory, completely attainable."

"And that is the goal that I've been training for," she said. "... I've done clean programs in practice, at home. I've been skating really well here. I skated really well tonight. Copy and paste for tomorrow."

'I genuinely was so happy for her': Gracie Gold has captivating performance at US Olympic figure skating trials

Cain-Gribble, LeDuc ahead in pairs

Snowy weather in Nashville kept Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc from getting to the practice rink on time Thursday morning, and cut short their warmup.

But that certainly didn't impact their performance a few hours later.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc set a new event record of 79.39 in the short program, slipping past the team of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson and moving into first place in the pairs competition. The free skate is Saturday.

"One of the greatest things that helps us achieve success in competitions is adaptability," LeDuc said. "... We plan for anything, so that nothing really surprises us."

There are two spots up for grabs on Team USA in pairs, and the eight teams competing at nationals might very well be vying for just one of them. Favorites Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the competition Wednesday after Frazier tested positive for COVID-19 , but they are expected to petition for a spot on Team USA.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mariah Bell grabs early lead at 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with strong short program

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Nathan Chen wins sixth U.S. figure skating title, Olympic team decided

Just like four years ago, Nathan Chen won the U.S. figure skating title ahead of the Olympics. He hopes the Winter Games go much different this time. Chen fell twice in Sunday’s free skate (once in a choreographic sequence) but still easily earned his sixth national title — the second man to achieve the feat in the last 70 years. Like the others, it was a rout.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

US Figure Skating picks experience over youth for Beijing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For all its strength and elegance, grace and power, the sport of figure skating tends to court controversy. Just look at the number of films and documentaries about Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, or the scandal in the pairs competition that rocked the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and led to major changes in scoring.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Popculture

Shaun White Drops out of Olympic Qualifier, Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms Reportedly to Blame

Skateboarding champion Shaun White has dropped out of an important Olympic qualifier this week reportedly due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath. The AP reports that White chose not to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, and White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Instead, an insider who chose to remain anonymous cited the COVID-19 issues as the reason he didn't hit the slopes. However, the 35-year-old still Intends to compete in Beijing next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Olympic-Bound Mariah Bell Glided to National Championship Gold With Throwback "Hallelujah" Free Skate

Mariah Bell clinched gold at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships with a combined score of 216.25. She came into the free skate on Jan. 7 in first place following a stellar short program the night before, and 2018 Olympian Karen Chen finished just behind Bell on the podium with a second-place combined total of 213.85. Isabeau Levito, 14, wasn't far behind with a 210.75 at her senior debut.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
NBC 26 WGBA

Pulaski native joins Team USA Olympic Team

29-year-old Deedra Irwin from Pulaski placed 15th in today's race in the IBU Cup in Osrblie, Slovakia shooting 0,1. That moved her into the top qualifier from all of her trial races. Irwin will be heading to the winter Olympics with Team USA.
PULASKI, WI
POPSUGAR

Nathan Chen's Quad Jumps Could Win Olympic Gold — See Them in Slow Motion

The 2022 Winter Olympics are only weeks away, and at the US Figure Skating Championships, the best skaters in the country competed for one of the much-coveted spots on Team USA. Unsurprisingly, one of those slots went to Nathan Chen, now a six-time national champion in addition to his three world titles and an assortment of other honors. If you can barely keep up with his fast-rotating jumps, you can get a better look with this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Skates#Bridgestone Arena#Team Usa#Nbc
montanasports.com

Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin qualifies for third Olympics

Whitefish's Maggie Voisin qualified for her third Winter Olympics after taking third in the women's freeski slopestyle at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Resort in California on Sunday. Voisin finished with a score of 90, behind Estonia's Kelly Sildaru (93.75) and China's Eileen Ailing Gu (91). Although it's...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Johnny Weir's all-time favorite figure skating costumes

When it comes to fashion, figure skaters tend to be a little extra. The sequins, the feathers, the SWAN HEAD. With the U.S. figure skating team gearing up for Beijing, we are looking back at some of the all-time greatest skating costumes. What ice skaters wear can become the cutting edge of fashion — think Dorothy Hamill's haircut, or the second skins and sequins that hit the runway after the last Winter Olympics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sportico

Teen Tennis Star Leylah Fernandez Follows Path Osaka, Williams Paved

Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the U.S. Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and JumpBunch. Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics and classes, serving as the first-ever ambassador for the brand and adding to her budding endorsement portfolio. In the aftermath of her U.S. Open success last year, the breakout 19-year-old inked an endorsement deal with Canadian carrier Flair Airlines. She announced a partnership with Canadian apparel company...
TENNIS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

347K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy