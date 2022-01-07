ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BIA investigating homicide on Northern Cheyenne reservation

Law enforcement are investigating the murder of woman on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

According to the Rosebud County Coroner's Office, 42-year old Tanita Killsnight was killed late Sunday night in Lame Deer.

She died from multiple stab and blunt force wounds, and it is considered a homicide investigation.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's office says the Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating.

No other details have yet been received from the BIA.

The Bullis Mortuary site states that a Rosary was recited Thursday afternoon, with a service scheduled Friday at 10 a.m.

Many have posted condolences on Facebook for Killsnight.

