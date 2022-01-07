ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells being finalized for UFC Fight Night 200

By Nolan King, Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAg8I_0df8a6Uv00

The UFC is finalizing a welterweight fight between two power punchers.

Tim Means and Jeremiah Wells will square off Feb. 5 at UFC Fight Night 200, expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and stream on ESPN+.

Three people with knowledge recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Means (32-12-1 MMA, 14-9 UFC) enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak with consecutive victories over Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry, and Nicolas Dalby.

Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made an instant impact in his UFC debut when, on short notice, he flattened Warlley Alves unconscious with a brutal second-round knockout.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 200 lineup includes:

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Sam Alvey vs. Ian Heinisch
  • Phil Rowe vs. Jason Witt
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
  • John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns
  • Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano
  • Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore
  • Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano
  • Carlston Harris vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warlley Alves
Person
Tim Means
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Laureano Staropoli
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Espn
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the fee,...
UFC
The Independent

UFC champion Kamaru Usman tells ‘haters’ to ‘kill’ themselves in furious social media post

Kamaru Usman launched an angry tirade at a number of his Snapchat followers at the weekend, telling his “haters” to “kill” themselves.The UFC welterweight champion fought three times in 2021, retaining his title on each occasion to establish himself as the promotion’s pound-for-pound No1 men’s fighter.Despite achieving widespread appreciation for his skills, the Nigerian-American still has his detractors, at whom he hit out in a Snapchat story.“Whomever you are watching my story, please just choke yourself,” Usman wrote, per the Mirror. “2022 started and your life is centred around others.“Better yet, kill yourself. Having fun watching my life and...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Asks WWE Superstar: “When Are We Going Out For Steak?”

AEW star MJF and WWE SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin engaged in a brief Twitter conversation on Sunday. MJF initially informed his followers that he had “a signing today for a lot of money” but wants to up the price because of the venue – Albany, NY. This...
WWE
fightsports.tv

Watch: Francis Ngannou Has Brutal Sparring With Blagoy Ivanov Ahead Of UFC 270

MMA fans are more than just excited to see how Francis Ngannou will about defending his UFC heavyweight title against challenger and former gym partner, Ciryl Gane. With the fight only two weeks away, Ngannou has sent social media in a frenzy with a video of him training in the fight camp.
UFC
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV in the UK and US

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he will ‘beat up Jake Paul for free’ on one condition

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said he will fight Jake Paul “for free” in exchange for a shot against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over all of his opponents – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.Paul, 24, has now outlined what it would take for him to fight in mixed martial arts, sending a contract proposal to UFC president Dana White. Paul told the 52-year-old he would fight Jorge Masvidal in the promotion if White agreed to increase base fighter...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Chavez Jr: Jake Paul is Garbage - I'm Gonna Knock Him Out!

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is gunning to secure a showdown with social media star Jake Paul. Both men were in action last month. Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, while Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) bounced back from defeat with a ten round decision win over David Zegarra.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Behind-the-scenes of Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 training camp: ‘Sicko Saturday’ | Video

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Francis Ngannou‘s training for his upcoming heavyweight title unification fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. “SICKO SATURDAY is all about cardio and pushing my body to its limit without breaks and pauses. Today I am training at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas with my head couch Eric Nicksick as he puts me through the wringer with his favorite day of the week, SICKO SATURDAY,” Ngannou caption the training video.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy