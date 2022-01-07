This Way Out

The virtual Sundance Film Festival is just eight days out, and two world-premiere documentaries have just been added to the lineup.
One is “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” a documentary about the wealth system in the United States from directors Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes. The other is “Phoenix Rising,” a new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (“Deliver Us from Evil,” “An Open Secret”) centered on actress Evan Rachel Wood and her story as a survivor and accuser of Marilyn Manson, whom she named as her alleged abuser in February 2021.
In the film, the actress and activist takes...
