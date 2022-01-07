ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition

The 2022 Palm Springs Awards Gala would've been held tonight but the celebrations were canceled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The honorees were still recognized for their accomplishments. One of those was the one-and-only Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga received the Icon Award for her performance in the film "House of Gucci."

“To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles. Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "For this tour-de-force performance, it is our honor to present the Icon Award to Lady Gaga."

Previous winners of the award are among the biggest icons on the silver screen, they include, Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep.

Lady Gaga received her award and took to social media to share her thoughts on the honor.

This year’s previously announced honorees include:

  • Nicole Kidman (Career Achievement Award)
  • Belfast (Vanguard Award) - writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill;
  • Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award)
  • Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress)
  • Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress)
  • Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor)
  • Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award)
  • King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) - presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn
  • Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress)

The Palm Springs International Film Festival was canceled last week .

Officials said the Film Festival and Film Awards are scheduled to return as an in-person event in January 2023.

The post Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition appeared first on KESQ .

