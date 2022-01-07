ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving Wastes No Time Making Impact As Part-Time Player

By Grant Afseth
NBA Analysis Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets face one of the more complicated situations with a fully healthy player in recent NBA history. Kyrie Irving is physically able to play all of their games barring injury, but is limited to just being a participant when the team is away from Barclays Center. Irving...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

LeBron James Shows Love To Lil Baby After Lakers Game - But Leaves Gunna Hanging

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Baby and Gunna are often spotted courtside for NBA games across the United States. The Drip Harder combination spent their Friday night (January 7) at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throttle their hometown Atlanta Hawks. Following the 134-118...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Barclays Center#Covid#Omicron#The Indiana Pacers#New York Post
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy