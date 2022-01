CORVALLIS, Ore. Eric Williams Jr. hit the go-ahead three pointer with 13.2 seconds left to lift the Ducks over the Beavers in Corvallis. How it Happened: The rivalry got off to a hot start, with both teams shooting over 50% in the first 10 minutes. The half saw seven ties and seven lead changes, with OSU taking control early. Some key stops and buckets from Eric Williams Jr. gave the Ducks a slight advantage. After playing for the last shot in the half, Will Richardson handed the ball off to Jacob Young for a wide open three-pointer that he hit as time expired, giving Oregon a 40-36 lead at the break.

