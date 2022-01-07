2 metro Walmart locations closing down for extra cleaning, sanitizing as COVID-19 cases rise

DULUTH, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Georgia, two metro Walmart locations are closing down for a few days to do some extra cleaning.

The Walmart in Duluth and Newnan closed down on Thursday for extra cleaning and sanitizing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates as we continue serving the community,” the store said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Employees will also be taking the opportunity to fully restock the shelves at the store.

The Newnan store says they will be keeping the pharmacy open with alternative pickup options.

Both the Pleasant Hill Road store in Duluth and the Hwy. 34E store are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

