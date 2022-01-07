Woods beats the buzzer for Johnson in win over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Thomas Woods’ put-back with 0.6 seconds left gave Johnson a 54-52 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Woods, a 6-foot-3 junior, finished with nine points...www.nj.com
Thomas Woods’ put-back with 0.6 seconds left gave Johnson a 54-52 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Woods, a 6-foot-3 junior, finished with nine points...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0