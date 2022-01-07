ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Woods beats the buzzer for Johnson in win over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Woods’ put-back with 0.6 seconds left gave Johnson a 54-52 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Woods, a 6-foot-3 junior, finished with nine points...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Kam Green made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Wayne Valley defeated West Milford, 79-48, in Wayne. Drake Flower scored 14 points for Wayne Valley (6-2), which broke the game wide open with a 32-9 third quarter surge. Krenar Shaqiri had 12 points and Nick Ender added 11.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Don Bosco Prep over DePaul - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Brown and David Musial recorded 12 points apiece for Don Bosco Prep, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 64-46 victory against DePaul in Ramsey. Dylan Harper went for 11 points as the second-leading scorer for Don Bosco Prep (8-1). Johnny Cotton and Tyler Koenig posted 13...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Rahway is now 3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Myshkoff leads Pope John past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Robbie Myshkoff scored two goals in Pope John’s 5-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at Secaucus Ice Rink. It was the first career multi-goal game for Myshkoff, a sophomore. He opened the scoring with an even-strength goal just 2:43 into the game, then later added a power play goal in the second period for Pope John (4-4-5). Matt Hughes had a goal and an assist, Nathan Meola dished out two assists, and both Jake Stevens and David Koptyra scored a goal apiece. Tyler Paluzzi made 26 saves for the shutout.
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlin, NJ
City
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap

Cole Beck posted a hat trick for Hopewell Valley in its 4-1 win against Nottingham at the Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Joe Greenspoon had the other goal for Hopewell Valley (5-3-1), which saw Lucas Gaissert deliver two assists and Liam Yeoman, Dylan Yasher and Michael Boyer each turn in one. Blake Echternacnt made 13 saves in the victory.
HOPEWELL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Buzzer#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Big East projecting to have 7 NCAA Tournament teams, including No. 20 Seton Hall

It’s still early January and there’s a long way to go before March Madness, but things are trending in a good direction for the Big East Conference. Bracketologists Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Mike DeCourcy of FOX both currently have seven of the 11 Big East teams qualifying for the NCAA Tournament: Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier, UConn, Providence, Marquette and Creighton.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Who are N.J.’s top high school football recruits? Presenting the NJ.com Top 50, Jan. 2022 (Part 3 of 5)

If you want to know who New Jersey’s top high school football recruits are, regardless of grade, then you’ve come to the right place. Presenting the NJ.com Top 50 countdown of the state’s top football recruits. We are highlighting 10 recruits each day, culminating in a top 10 and crowning of New Jersey’s top high school football recruit on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy