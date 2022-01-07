ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Bedford North Lawrence pins down win on Mitchell mats during Lawrence County wrestling dual

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
 5 days ago
MITCHELL — The county rivalry in wrestling is alive between Bedford North Lawrence and Mitchell.

At least to a degree.

The Stars journeyed south and downed the Bluejackets, 48-30, at The Hive Thursday night, and BNL head coach Chris Branam wasn't going to hide his pride in the win, nor was Mitchell coach Ethan Bohnenkamp trying to disguise his disappointment.

The two mentors, however, kept it in perspective after the Stars posted six wins by pin and two by forfeit, while the Bluejackets notched a pin and won four times by forfeit.

"What I told my kids is that I want you to be mean, be an animal, out on the mat while the match is going on, but to be a gentleman or lady when the match is over," Branam said. "We know about this match and what it means to the kids, and as a competitor when we wrestle Mitchell I want to be the pants off them.

"But once the match is over that all ends. I want their program and our program to be successful and I want it to be a great rivalry with the bleachers packed for our matches. And I support them when they aren't wrestling us. If I'm up in the stands and Mitchell is wrestling I'm going to cheer for them like crazy."

Bohnenkamp, a former multi-sport star at Mitchell, acknowledged the rivalry, but said his team is a year or two away from regaining the upper hand.

"Yeah, if there's one match you want to win it's this one," Bohnenkamp said. "But we're so young and have low numbers, so it makes it tough sometimes. BNL had a little more experience and bigger numbers.

"But we have eight freshmen out this year, and that's the biggest number we may have had since I started coaching. So I think we're only going to improve over the next four or five years."

Arellano sums up BNL's attitude

Freshman Junior Arellano engaged withg Xander Payton in a key match at heavyweight (285 pounds) with the score tied, 24-24, going into it. The big man patiently maneuvered his way into position before locking in on a hold and heaving Payton to the mat for a takedown.

From there, Arellano, who is 13-5 in his rookie season, worked Payton's shoulders to the mat for a pin at 1:39 of the first period.

"It was a side headlock, or hip toss," Arellano explained. "I'm just trying to react to what he's doing. If he had been real aggressive I might've gone for something pretty quickly. Or if he's trying to be patient, I'll just have to work something up and wait for the right opportunity.

"I'm just tring to win for my team and I'll take it however it comes. I was able get that toss in and got him down. It's good to win in this match, and I'm having fun my freshman year."

Stars post five first-period pins

BNL took it to the Bluejackets early during the contested matches. Jaxon Powell caught Corbin Peters at the :38.4 mark at 160, a very amped-up Javy Paredes pinned Christian Garcia in 1:32 at 220 pounds, Jayden Johnson got Dusty Miles to the match in :29 at 113, Jorj Filler needed 1:09 to pin Orlando Ortiz at 120, and Gabe Nelson got Gabe Brazzell's shoulders flat in 1:44 at 132.

Brax Huber (138) and Ethan Stancombe (145) won by forfeit for the Stars.

"I think as a coach it's a good feeling when you see your kids walk in and act and compete like they've been there before, like they know what they're doing," Branam said. "That was the attitude these guys had tonight and you saw it. They were very aggressive and wrestled well."

Sweet victory for Bluejackets

Mitchell had just one victory on the match and it was, well, sweet. Jason Sweet, one of just three seniors on the roster, hooked up with BNL freshman Mark Mason at 152, and he used Mason's aggression against him to get a pin in just under a minute.

Hayden Chilton (170), Michael Gates (182), Nathan Tanglao (195) and Ethan Saunders (126) won by forfeit for the Bluejackets.

Mason burst out and tried to get a move locked in, but Sweet countered nicely.

"He shot in and tried to catch me, but I got an underhook in on his chin and I was able to just steadily roll him over and get the pin," Sweet said. "It means a lot to win this one. I really wanted to beat BNL. And Paoli."

Sweet was softspoken, but he is trying to provide valuable leadership for the youthful Bluejackets.

"We have a big freshman class and they're pretty good, so me and the other seniors are trying to show them a lot of the moves, how hard they need to work and compete and things like that," he said. "I think they're going to be pretty good in a couple of years."

BNL and Mitchell are back in action Saturday at the Paoli Duals.

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or Twitter @jeffbtmnews.

