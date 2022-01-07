Centennial Bowl work will close two ramps overnight Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An overnight closure is planned for this weekend to allow work on the Centennial Bowl.

Crews will close two ramps in the Centennial Bowl the night of Sunday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, temporarily paving on-ramps in preparation for upcoming traffic shifts.

Nightly U.S. Highway 95 lane restrictions may occur between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. both north and/or southbound on the same dates.

The work is part of the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley.

The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the system-to-system interchange.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015, with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest, with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving for the latest state highway conditions.

