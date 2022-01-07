ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Show Highlights Volatile Farm Machinery Market

By Tom Venesky, tvenesky@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
Cover picture for the articleLast year, Jay Gainer made a prediction about the farm equipment business. As the general manager for Messick’s, Gainer saw the equipment industry turn upside down as high demand clashed with inventory shortfalls caused by supply chain issues. With 44 years in the business, Gainer had seen nothing like it —...

dcvelocity.com

Expect continued volatility in air freight market

Demand for air freight will grow in 2022 amid a congested ocean market, but capacity will remain tight, and volatile conditions are expected for at least the short term, according to analysis from freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm Flexport. More ocean to air conversions, maintenance breaks for freighters, and the effects of the Covid-19 Omicron variant’s peak on airline staffing are contributing to overall market congestion, and that will lead to higher prices and longer transit times, according Neel Jones Shah, Flexport’s executive vice president and global head of air freight. Shah delivered an online update on how the Omicron surge is affecting the air freight market Wednesday. He said that although Flexport expects air freight demand to rise this year, overall capacity still has not recovered from pre-pandemic levels, contributing to the higher prices and longer transit times anticipated. Air freight capacity is down 7% compared to 2019, he said, due mainly to a slowdown in international air travel that has reduced available cargo space in the bellies of passenger planes. Omicron has only made the situation worse, and the effects are being felt especially hard on routes between Asia and the West. Increased quarantine restriction for air crews in Hong Kong is creating big problems for Cathay Pacific Airways, for example, Shah said. Eighty-percent of the airline’s Trans-Pacific Eastbound freighter schedule and 100% of its Far-East Westbound schedule were canceled for the first quarter due the change, which increases quarantine duration for crew members from three days to seven days. Omicron’s effect on airline staffing worldwide is also a problem. Just this week, passenger and cargo airline Finnair said it will reduce February traffic by 20% because of worker sick leave due to the Omicron variant and the seasonal flu. The majority of canceled flights are on routes within Europe where Finnair operates multiple flights, but the airline is also curtailing flights to and from Asia. Officials said the airline will delay the start of flights to Nagoya, Japan, as well as added frequencies to Osaka, until the summer, and that it will reduce weekly frequencies to Singapore to twice a week and Hong Kong to three. Shah said the cancellation trends will continue until the spread of Omicron peaks–which is expected to be sometime in the next few weeks, leading to more normal conditions in February. Gaps in trade and capacity growth are compounding the problem, as well. Trade between Asia and the U.S. was up 32% between 2019 and 2021, while capacity growth between the two regions was only up 7%, according to Flexport. The situation is similar in Europe, where trade was up 25% and capacity was up 15% during the same timeframe.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
norfolkneradio.com

Fertilizer management to be discussed at Farm Show

NORFOLK - Fertilizer management for farmers this year will likely look a little different than previous years. You can learn about it and get some tips for your operation by attending the free educational program at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Kevin Doyle with CHS Crop Nutrients.
NORFOLK, NE
Lancaster Farming

How to Develop Farm Maps for Manure Management

Now is the time to consider these factors when developing farm maps for manure management. Farm maps communicate important farm management information and can be important for supporting manure and nutrient applications when developed as part of nutrient balance sheets. Key map information includes field name, field size, fields receiving...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Half-ton butter sculpture highlights 2022 Farm Show

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding on Thursday unveiled the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture. Carved from a half-ton of butter, it highlights this year’s theme of Harvesting More. The sculpture, a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania’s nearly 5,400 dairy farmers, highlights that there is strength...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
atlantanews.net

Heavy Machinery Market May See a Big Move | Daimler Trucks, KAMAZ, Volvo, Paccar, Navistar, Rosenbauer

HTF MI released latest study on (COVID Version) Heavy Machinery Market Growth 2020-2026 that offers insights about acute features of the (COVID Version) Heavy Machinery market. The report delivers market size estimates by revenue, production, CAGR, sales consumption, price trend, and other substantial factors. It not just emphasizes the key driving and restraining forces of the market, but also talks about the development activities and role of the leading market manufacturers.
AGRICULTURE
norfolkneradio.com

Farm Show educational program to highlight cash rents and flex leases

NORFOLK - Five educational programs will be offered at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show and the first one will be on Wednesday with Nebraska Extension Economist Jim Jansen. Jansen says he’ll talk about the current state of land values and cash rental rates. More people are taking...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Expect more volatility to open 2022 grain markets

As farmers make their decisions for the 2022 growing season, one certainty is how uncertain the market will be. A number of factors will play into the upcoming crop as fertilizer prices rise and supply is in question, while demand continues to be an issue moving forward. The Phase 1 trade deal with China expired at the end of 2021, and demand in other areas has been fluctuating.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Can Cover Crops Reduce Fertilizer Costs?

For years I’ve been saying that if the price of fertilizer doubled, there will not be enough cover crop seed in the world to meet the demand. Unfortunately, that is exactly where we are at today. Cover Crops and Fertility. Cover crops provide four main functions in regard to...
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Lancaster Farming to Host Apprenticeship Panel at Farm Show

Lancaster Farming will hold a panel discussion during the Pennsylvania Farm Show on career opportunities in agricultural apprenticeships. News editor Phil Gruber will speak with Tim Wentz, who manages the ag equipment technician program for the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, and Dana Ollendyke and Annie Miller of Penn State, representing the university’s butcher apprentice program.
LANCASTER, PA
Seeking Alpha

General Dynamics: Ride Out The Market Volatility

With rampant volatility in the market, a company with a track record of consistent performance can bring some stability to your portfolio. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is an aerospace and defense company, and they operate in four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. They are a top 10 defense contractor in the world by sales, and have consistently turned in excellent profit and performance for decades. During the current tumultuous market conditions with volatility caused by the Omicron variant, inflation pressures, supply chain disruption, and interest rate hike, a company like General Dynamics really shines. I believe General Dynamics presents a great investment opportunity because:
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

With Volatile Economic Conditions, Will The ‘Up’ Market Continue In 2022?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 145 million Americans own stock, usually in retirement accounts. As one year ends and another begins, it’s a good time to take a look at your 401-K, IRA, or other financial accounts to make certain you are starting the year with the right portfolio mix. Financial experts say the last two years during the pandemic have been pretty volatile. But the market overall has been up — the big question is will that continue through 2022? Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, financial advisor Andre Weisbrod said predictions are harder than ever to make. “We’re in strange times, and traditional measurements can’t necessarily be relied upon,” said Weisbrod. “So how are we managing? Our corps is looking for quality and income and then considering some higher risk, higher return options.” There are also some trending stocks in the telecommunications and health care fields with higher risks but possibly greater returns in 2022. You can see Jon Delano’s full Sunday Business Page interview on this topic on the KDKA Sunday Morning News tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lancaster Farming

Downy and Powdery Mildew Disease Management in Vine Crops

Last month I wrote about attending grower meetings. Speakers at these meetings will often be researchers from industry or a university who have been studying in the area of their presentation topic. At a professional level, researchers summarize their research projects and publish the results in various locations, such as...
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Register for Sustainable Ag Conference

Pasa’s Sustainable Agriculture Conference is underway and will run through mid-February. Featuring more than 100 speakers and sessions on farming and food system topics, the 2022 conference includes a virtual pre-conference Jan. 4–28 and an in-person main conference and trade show at the Lancaster County Convention Center Feb. 10–12.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Farm Show returns to in-person audience in 2022

The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns to in-person this week after going virtual last year. The pandemic however, remains a prime concern with COVID cases surging to all time highs in Pennsylvania. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said that vaccines will be available for anyone who wants to get one while they’re at the show, though neither […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mibiz.com

Investment adviser anticipates more stock market volatility in 2022

Jerry VanderLugt sees Wall Street with further volatility in 2022. The founder and principal of JVL Wealth Strategies LLC, which recently moved to a new office in Wyoming, VanderLugt spoke with MiBiz about the market in the new year, the prospect of rising interest rates and higher inflation, and where investors are looking to put their money these days.
WYOMING, MI
Cheddar News

Volatile Crypto Derivatives Market Fuels Bitcoin's Latest Downturn

While slumps within the crypto market have typically correlated with major developments, such as China's crypto crackdown or Tesla reversing course on accepting bitcoin, the current slide is coming at a time when the stock market is at or near record levels. Reporter Alex Vuocolo talks about the role of the crypto derivatives market in bitcoin's latest price drop, as well as the future of sustainability in the space.
STOCKS

