ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Ways

By Rural Pen
Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the morning, the glowing candles emanate warmth and comfort. Winter needs differ from summer needs. It’s dark as I write this at 6 a.m. A neighbor drives by with her car’s headlights on, as if it were the dead of night. As a culture, we don’t...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Here are some simple ways to avoid the winter blues

ORLANDO, FLA. – Tuesday, December 21st is the shortest day and longest night of the year! It’s also known as the winter solstice. But what does that mean for you? How does it affect your brain and your body?. Here are some simple ways to avoid the winter...
LIFESTYLE
hhsbanner.com

5 Ways to Alleviate Your Winter Season Stress

It is statistically proven that the majority of people are less happy during winter months than they are during the rest of the year. The negative effects of winter on mental health are so common that there is an actual medical term for this issue: Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. SAD is when a person experiences excessive stress or anxiety due to changes in the weather, typically when it starts to get colder.
MENTAL HEALTH
WSLS

Winter wonderland alert! More snow may be on the way Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you excited to potentially see more snow this week? Your Local Weather Authority released the first call snow map for Thursday night. After a winter wonderland on Monday, the second batch of snow moves in late Thursday night from west to east. As for timing, we’ll keep you updated on Wednesday as we track the storm and learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
actionnewsnow.com

The homeless in Chico find ways to survive the winter weather conditions

CHICO, Calif. - Christopher Vetter has been experiencing homelessness for over 17 years. He said being homeless and trying to survive through the cold weather and rain in Chico is tough. "It is difficult without the resources we do need, and they provide things like this that are meaningless to...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Soups#Design#Vegetables#Fruit
ccenterdispatch.com

5 ways to keep your kids healthier all winter long

(BPT) - During the winter months, it can seem more challenging to focus on wellness — especially when it comes to your kids. Getting outside to stay active is more difficult in the cold weather and it may even be harder to shop for fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables.
KIDS
cbs17

Ways to keep your pets safe during the winter months

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The winter months can take a toll on pets. As the temperature drops across Upstate South Carolina, the Humane Society wants to make sure people are keeping his or her pet’s safety in mind. Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all circumstances one may...
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Bird feeders are the perfect way to attract entertaining winter guests

Winter can be so quiet, so seemingly void of life. I know, I know — that’s not the case. Animal tracks in the snow are proof that some creatures are still bustling in the woods. But it’s not like during the summer, when I can step outside to find moths perched by the porch light and a toad hopping across the lawn.
BREWER, ME
Turnto10.com

Coldest weather of the 2021/2022 Winter Season headed this way

So, we finally had the first moderate (and for some, major) snow of the 2021/2022 Winter Season Friday. Temperatures will moderate Sunday, which will bring mostly rain on a milder southwest flow of air. That may start as a little bit of freezing rain to the north and west of Providence, but even there, a changeover is expected by late morning. Skies will clear Sunday night, and we'll turn colder Monday, but it will be dry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
mediafeed.org

10 foods you should never eat before bed

Noise, light, and temperature — these are three aspects in your external environment that affect the way you sleep. But did you know that food affects sleep too? Yep, it’s true. And it turns out there are definitely certain foods to avoid before bed if you want to get a sound night’s sleep. Here, learn about how food affects the way you sleep and find out what not to eat before bed.
LIFESTYLE
koamnewsnow.com

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
themanual.com

Is Honey a Superfood? Here are 9 Health Benefits of Honey

Whether you love to stir a teaspoon of sweet honey into your favorite herbal tea to enjoy a light, soothing treat before bedtime, or you like a dash of this naturally sweet nectar in your oatmeal, honey is a delicious natural sweetener with many applications. Moreover, while excessive sugar consumption is associated with weight gain, obesity, inflammatory diseases, type 2 diabetes, and even acne and other skin conditions, there are potential health benefits from consuming raw honey in moderation. In fact, raw honey has been used in traditional medicine for years for a variety of health and medical purposes.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
belmarrahealth.com

Does Red Wine Really Lower Blood Pressure?

Hey, if you can lower blood pressure and improve your heart health with red wine, why not drink up over the holidays, right?. Red wine’s effect on circulation, vein and artery health, and overall heart health can be overblown. And why wouldn’t they be? It essentially serves as an excuse to do something a lot of people enjoy.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy