Inflation Amplifies Problems for Emerging Markets Like Kazakhstan, Says Analyst

By Sumathi Bala, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation poses serious challenges for emerging market countries, according to Rachel Ziemba, founder of research firm Ziemba Insights, who pointed to mass protests there that were sparked by fuel hikes. A number of factors including supply chain disruptions and tightening fiscal and monetary issues are intensifying these problems, she...

