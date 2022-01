This year is shaping up to be something special -- at least for music. The world is still struggling to get this pandemic under control but in the music industry, it looks like artists have gotten back into their grooves. Kicking off this year with a bang, Gunna and The Weeknd respectively announced new albums, which will both be out at the end of this week. Later this month, a hip-hop veteran will be adding his name to the list of artists dropping new music in January, with 2 Chainz announcing that his next studio album will drop this month.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO