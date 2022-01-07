ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Area girls basketball: Brodhead remains unbeaten in Rock Valley; Nortier leads Clinton past East Troy

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pippP_0df8TATb00

The Brodhead High girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play by rolling past Jefferson on Thursday.

Abbie Dix scored 22 points to lead the Cardinals to a 57-30 win over Jefferson.

Brodhead (11-2, 8-0) built a 13-point halftime lead and coasted from there.

Jefferson (7-4, 6-2) played without leading scorer Ayianna Johnson.

BRODHEAD 57, JEFFERSON 30

Jefferson (30)—Madden 3-0-7; Serdynski 1-0-2; Thom 3-0-6; Messmann 2-1-5; Helmink 0-2-2; Dobson 2-0-4; Mattke 1-0-2; Totals: 13-3-30

Brodhead (57)—Yates 1-1-4; Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 5-0-12; Kail 2-0-4; Moe 3-2-8; Leitzen 2-0-4; Dix 11-0-22; Urness 0-1-1. Totals: 25-4-57

Halftime—Brodhead 28, Jefferson 15. Three-point goals—Jefferson 1 (Madden), Brodhead 3 (Oliver 2, Yates). Free throws missed—Jefferson 4, Brodhead 4. Total fouls—Jefferson 8, Brodhead 13

Evansville 65, Whitewater 41—The host Blue Devils got 27 points from Ava Brandenburg in rolling past the Whippets.

Maria Messling added 15 points for Evansville (4-7, 3-4). Gwen Truesdale had 11 points to pace Whitewater (1-9, 1-6).

EVANSVILLE 65, WHITEWATER 41

Whitewater (41)—Porter 2-0-6; Kopecky 1-3-6; Kilar 0-2-2; Navejas 3-0-7; Treder 2-0-4; Grosinske 2-0-5; Truesdale 3-5-11. Totals: 13-10-41

Evansville (65)—Hazard 2-2-8; Messling 6-3-15; C. Hermanson 4-0-8; J. Hermanson 0-2-2; Dobbs 1-0-3; Brandenburg 10-7-27; Vogl 1-0-2. Totals: 24-14-65

Halftime—Evansville 32, Whitewater 21. Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Porter 2, Kopecky, Navejas, Grosinske), Evansville 3 (Hazard 2, Dobbs). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Evansville 6

McFarland 46, Big Foot 26—Teagan Mallegni scored 26 points to match the team total of the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference game.

McFarland (9-3, 6-2) led 33-17 at halftime.

Lydia Larson had 11 points to pace Big Foot (4-9, 1-7).

MCFARLAND 46, BIG FOOT 26

Big Foot (26)—Lueck 1-0-2; Quackenbush 1-2-5; L. Larson 2-7-11; Bauman 1-2-4; A. Larson 0-2-2; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 6-13-26

McFarland (46)—A. Kirch 3-0-9; B. Kirch 2-3-8; Feldner 1-0-3; Mallegni 10-1-26. Totals: 16-4-46

Halftime—McFarland 33, Big Foot 17. Three-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Quackenbush), McFarland 10 (Mallegni 5, A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch, Feldner). Free throws missed—Big Foot 7, McFarland 1. Total fouls—Big Foot 14, McFarland 18

Clinton 81, East Troy 41—Jayden Nortier poured in 36 points to lead the host Cougars to the Rock Valley win.

Elli Teubert added 17 points for Clinton 6-6, 4-4).

CLINTON 81, EAST TROY 41

East Troy (41)—Pleuss 2-2-7; Vinney 1-0-2; Lindow 1-5-7; Fitch 1-0-2; Sanderegger 0-2-2; Nelson 1-0-2; A. Pleuss 3-7-13; Aleckson 1-2-4. Totals: 10-20-41

Clinton (81)—Teubert 7-1-17; Johnson 0-2-2; Hahn 1-0-2; Mueller 1-0-3; Bubolz 1-2-4; Mullooly 2-0-5; Roehl 3-6-12; Nortier 14-5-36. Totals: 27-16-81

Halftime—Clinton , East Troy 18. Three-point goals—East Troy 1 (Pleuss), Clinton 6 (Nortier 3, Teubert 2, Mueller). Free throws missed—East Troy 7, Clinton 3. Total fouls—East Troy 15, Clinton 21

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Turner takes down East Troy

BELOIT A total team effort. That’s an apt description of Turner’s impressive 59-46 victory over East Troy Tuesday night. Turner entered the game with a 4-3 overall record, while East Troy, strong as always, was 7-2 overall. After Tuesday’s Turner...
EAST TROY, WI
GazetteXtra

Four city games to be aired Saturday

For the first time in the station’s history, Janesville’s WCLO radio (1230 AM, 92.7 FM) will broadcast four city high school basketball games on Saturday as part of the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Big Eight Basketball Invitational. Girls games will be played at Madison Area Technical College, with Janesville Craig meeting Beloit Memorial at 9 a.m. and Janesville Parker battling Madison East at 10:45 a.m. Josh Golberg, Dan Saunders...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Boys basketball roundup: Connor Coombs scores 22 in leading Edgerton boys basketball team past Clinton

CLINTON Senior guard Connor Coombs scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half Monday night, staking his Edgerton High School boys basketball team to a comfortable halftime lead on its way to a 67-48 victory over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play. Sophomore Preston Schaffner added 15 points for Edgerton (4-7 overall, 2-5 Rock Valley). The Crimson Tide opened a 40-19 halftime lead over the Cougars (2-10, 1-7). ...
EDGERTON, WI
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater's Wednesday home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

WHITEWATER UW-Whitewater’s first-place WIAC showdown with UW-Platteville, originally set for tonight, has been canceled by the league due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warhawks (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) and nationally second-ranked Pioneers (15-0, 4-0) were scheduled to meet for sole possession of first place in the early conference race. According to WIAC policy, the game will carry a “no-contest” result and will not count against either team’s won-lost record. If the teams opt to schedule a future makeup game, it would be considered a nonconference game. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
309
Followers
250
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy