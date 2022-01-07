Area girls basketball: Brodhead remains unbeaten in Rock Valley; Nortier leads Clinton past East Troy

WHITEWATER UW-Whitewater’s first-place WIAC showdown with UW-Platteville, originally set for tonight, has been canceled by the league due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warhawks (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) and nationally second-ranked Pioneers (15-0, 4-0) were scheduled to meet for sole possession of first place in the early conference race. According to WIAC policy, the game will carry a “no-contest” result and will not count against either team’s won-lost record. If the teams opt to schedule a future makeup game, it would be considered a nonconference game. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO