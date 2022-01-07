ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The 411 Wrestling Year-End Awards (Part Five) – The Best Major Shows of 2021

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Part Five of the 411 Wrestling Year-End Awards of 2021! The Year-End Awards have been out for a couple of years but they’re back, and here’s how they work. For the next couple of weeks, we will present our top choices for a particular topic relating to wrestling...

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
WWE
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Does WWE ‘Suck’?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Welcome to the Finals of the annual Larry Csonka Memorial Fact or Fiction Tournament. Larry Csonka was the hardest working man in wrestling coverage, and I’ve tried to honour his memory with the themes of the tournament so far. The first week focused on the editorial side of running a wrestling news site featuring 411 head site editor Jeremy Thomas versus lead wrestling writer Jeremy Lambert from Fightful. The next match-up saw Thomas Hall and Ian Hamilton discuss issues related to reviewing matches and shows on a regular basis. Based on the readers’ poll, the two Thomases moved on to today’s finals.
WWE
Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

Nikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
WWE
WWE Being Sued By Major League Wrestling Over Anti-Trust Claims

That could be a big deal. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that has been the case for a very long time. It is fair to say that it holds a monopoly over the industry, which has made it difficult for another promotion to truly rise up. Things have changed a bit though, and now another promotion is not exactly happy with how WWE runs things.
WWE
Doudrop Earns Title Match Against Becky Lynch on WWE Raw (Clips)

Doudrop is the next challenger to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, earning a title match on this week’s WWE Raw. The main event of Monday’s episode saw Doudrop defeat Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a #1 contender’s match after Lynch interfered and prevented Belair from getting the pinfall. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
The Independent

UFC Fight Night card: Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze and all bouts this weekend

The UFC’s first card of 2022 will be staged this weekend, with a fight between featherweight hopefuls set to main event at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.Calvin Kattar faces Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night headliner, with each man seeking to push his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last fought 12 months ago, when he was on the wrong end of a historic beating against former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points win.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The...
UFC
DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: The history of pro wrestling at MSG, part 1

On this week's DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show, it's the debut of a new series looking at the history of pro wrestling at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Perhaps the most famous arena in the world, MSG has changed quite a bit over the years and we will talk about the venue's different owners and locations as well.
WWE
Cody Rhodes Says AEW Dark Is The Most Fun Thing On The Planet

In an interview for the latest FITE in Focus (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about how much fun AEW Dark is and encouraged fans to attend a taping if they are able. He said: “We have to provide layers of content and Tony has provided layers of content, you just named all the shows and that’s how you do it. Dark for example, right now, Dark is the most fun thing on the planet. The Universal Studios [Sound Stage] that we’re filming at… If you’ve not been to a Dark taping, I really encourage you to go to one. Not only do you get to see two sessions, sometimes you only see one but you meet a lot of people, I went out and made my rounds, I’m pretty sure that I met every single fan in the place and I’m going to continue to do that if I’m wrestling or if I’m not, just because it’s this really, cool, unique studio show. You see a lot of the up-and-coming talent and they’re not hindered by the larger booking of big-time Dynamite, the hour-long length of Rampage, or the loaded aspect of a pay-per-view. They’re really able to kind of grow on this kind of preserve and learn and figure stuff out because there is an audience, a particularly hardcore audience. Some of the most fun I’ve had in wrestling was this most recent Dark session and I just sit there in the chair and pretend to do stuff. I’m just having a good time. I get to see Tony, Tony loves wrestling, if you ever get the chance to just sit by him and watch wrestling, you can learn a lot by just watching him watch it. But yeah, Dark’s amazing, it gives some of the up-and-coming talent a chance to fly. Elevation’s amazing in the sense that it’s in front of our bigger crowds but they’re under some of the stress and duress of a live TV situation because it’s that hour-plus, right before we go on the air for Dynamite and that develops a whole different set of skills for a wrestler that they need. I’m sure you’ve seen from covering the sport, not everyone’s cut out for big-time TV wrestling. Some of our favorites, [they] can’t fathom the time, the red light and commercial breaks, all this crazy stuff that makes being a TV wrestler a special trait. That’s why you sometimes see the same wrestlers dominating [on TV], because they’re able to do it. But, I like the variety of content that we offer because I think it’s best for our roster.“
WWE
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV in the UK and US

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.10.22

Hello everyone! Just got my booster shot, so if my right arm turns into some sort of numb and dead appendage mid-show, I’ll depend on my talk-to-text feature that I hope this MacBook has. Speaking of boosters, it appears that my sudden surge of happiness is shunned when compared...
WWE
Britt Baker Responds To CM Punk Calling Her A Pillar of AEW

The four pillars of AEW is the idea that there are four young talents who are the backbone of the company. At first, this group was Jungle Boy, MJF, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. As part of his feud with MJF, Punk claimed that his rival had been replaced as a pillar by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. In an interview with the In The Kliq podcast (via Fightful), Baker reacted to Punk labeling her as one of the pillars of the company.
WWE
Title Changes Hands, WWE Alumnus Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings (SPOILER)

Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings saw a title change and a former WWE star make their debut. Fightful reports that Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to capture the ROH Women’s World Championship at Sunday’s taping. The win comes after Purrazzo was unsuccessful in attempting to re-capture the Knockouts Championship from Mickie James at Hard to Kill on Saturday.
WWE
Top WWE Superstar Out Of Action With Injury

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is currently out of action with an injury, according to Rick Boogs. Boogs appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin and revealed that Nakamura suffered a hand injury that has him away from in-ring action. Nakamura has not...
WWE

