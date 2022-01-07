ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect when the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates

By Zachary Halaschak, Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

The Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates for the first time in years as the country emerges from the pandemic. While hiking rates is a whole-of-economy tool, doing so will also affect everyday consumers. The last time the Fed raised interest rates was in 2018, after which it...

TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Inflation rises to 7% in December, highest in four decades

Consumer prices increased 7% in the 12 months ending in November, the fastest clip since 1982, solidifying inflation as the greatest threat to President Joe Biden's agenda. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday revealed the extent of the inflation that has afflicted the country as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Strong rise in U.S. consumer prices gives Fed little respite

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer inflation running at levels not seen in more than a generation will keep the Federal Reserve on track with interest rate hikes and other changes expected in coming months to try to tame the surge in prices. That's the take from economists and analysts as...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Biden ignores worst inflation rate in 40 years to focus on the positives

President Joe Biden claimed that Wednesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report, which logged the highest year-over-year price increases in four decades, "shows a meaningful reduction in headline inflation over" the previous month. The latest Consumer Price Index report saw inflation jump to 7% over 12 months and comes on two...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Fed’s Daly: U.S. interest rate hikes could start in March

(Reuters) – Calling inflation “uncomfortably high,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start removing some of its policy accommodation. “I definitely see rate increases coming, as early as March even,” Daly said in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fed's Powell: If we have to raise rates more, we will

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively if needed, as policymakers look to tamp down inflation. "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell said before a Senate committee on Tuesday. "We will use our tools to get inflation back."
BUSINESS

