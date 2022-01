Sophia Bush is taking the mantle. The star and producer of CBS' freshman medical drama, Good Sam, plays the titular character, Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon who finds her place at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. The twist? Her boss happens to be her father, the arrogant and difficult but iconic Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), who's never respected Sam's brilliance in the operating room or in life. So when he wakes up from his coma months later, Sam is stuck with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who's never respected her. Therein lies the crux of the series' dramatic tension.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO